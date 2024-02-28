Mundelein Woman Hit with First-Degree Murder Charges in Domestic Related Stabbing Death

(Mundelein, IL) A man killed during a domestic-related stabbing in Mundelein has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 53-year-old Michael Murphy died Monday morning of multiple sharp force injuries. Police say they found Murphy and a 44-year-old woman injured in an apartment in the 14-hundred block of Downing Place. Murphy died a short time after arriving at the hospital. The woman, who has been identified as Jeanette Crespo, has since been released from the hospital and now faces two counts of first-degree murder. She is due in court today.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-28-24)