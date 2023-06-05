Mundelein Man Arrested and Charged After Drugs, Guns, Found in Residence

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein man is being held on a 1.5-million-dollar bond, after a search warrant turned up a large amount of drugs. Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, concluded a months long investigation into Oscar Pena. The investigation and a subsequent search warrant on the 22-year-old’s residence turned up nearly 8-thousand fentanyl laced pills, cocaine and a large amount of cash. Detectives also seized 4 total weapons and a large amount of ammunition. Pena faces 22 criminal counts including drug and weapons charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-5-23)