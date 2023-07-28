Multiple Fatalities Reported After Early Morning Truck vs Building Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a truck vs building crash early Friday morning.

It happened at a business on Highway 50 at 40th Avenue in Kenosha around 3:30 AM.

Preliminary reports and pictures from the scene show that a pickup truck crashed into the Play It Again Sports building resulting in fatalities.

One person is said to be in critical condition. Few other details have been released.