Mt Pleasant Police Investigate Shooting That Injured 3 As Attempted Homicide

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police are investigating an attempted homicide from Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 11:30 PM in the area of 22nd and Mead Street.

Officers found three people shot as well as a large group of people gathered near the scene.

The three were transported to the hospital with two transferred to a Milwaukee hospital to treat their injuries.

There is no word from police about any suspects in the case but the investigation remains active.