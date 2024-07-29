Motorcyclist Injured After Striking School Bus on Interstate 94 in Somers

Somers, WI (WLIP)–A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a school bus in Somers on Interstate 94.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at 7:39 p.m. on Friday when two southbound motorcycles reportedly weaving at a high rate of speed when one motorcyclist changed lanes and hit the rear of the bus, which was also traveling southbound.

The injured motorcyclist sustained a broken wrist and road rash, while no one on the bus, including the sole occupant bus driver, was harmed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.