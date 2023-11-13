Missing Kenosha Found Teen Found; One Person In Custody

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The teen that has been missing in Kenosha County that we reported on last week has been found.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that Anna Marie Estes was located and is safe.

One person is in custody in connection with her disappearance.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner thanked the public for their help in locating her.

The department also says that Anna’s family continues to work with them to help bring her home.

No further details were released.