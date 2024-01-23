Milwaukee Woman Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Kenosha Restaurant

(Kenosha, WI) A Milwaukee woman is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Kenosha restaurant. 28 year old Alexis Ann Gumphrey is accused of stealing more than 8-thousand dollars from Jersey Mike’s. The discovery was reportedly made last month by the owner. Police reports indicate that Gumphrey was confronted over the theft and promised restitution. However the police were contacted when that money was not returned. A warrant was issued for Gumphrey’s arrest last week.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-23-24)