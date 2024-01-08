Menominee Tribe to Hold Open House On Casino Project

Kenosha, WI–The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced Monday that it will sponsor a community open house for Kenosha County residents and County Board members to learn more about the numerous benefits of the Kenosha casino and entertainment center project.

Gena Kakkak, Chair of the Menominee Tribe, said the open house event will take place on Thursday, January 11 th from 4-6 p.m. at Kenosha Human Services, Inc. (3536 52 nd Street). KHDS is a nonprofit organization and has no position on the project. It is simply providing space for this public event.

Representatives from both the Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International will be on hand to meet and talk with residents, answer questions, and provide more information on a broad range of topics ranging from economic impact to site plan to amenities found in the facility.

Kenosha County Finance Director Patricia Merrill will also be in attendance.

Also in attendance will be James M. Klas, one of the principal authors of a recent economic impact study that showed a major positive impact locally from the project.

Kakkak noted that this is the latest in several opportunities for residents to receive information about the project at both a city and county level.

“We’re pleased to have another opportunity to share more information with the residents and Board Supervisors of Kenosha County,” said Chairwoman Kakkak. “We look forward to meeting and sharing more information with them, further establish and build our relationships in the community and discuss further details regarding the project. We hope to see you there!”

WHO: Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Hard Rock International

WHAT: Community Open House On Proposed Kenosha Casino and Destination Entertainment Center

WHERE: Kenosha Human Services, Inc. 3536 52 nd Street

WHEN: Thursday, January 11 th , 2024, from 4-6 p.m.

WHY: Allow residents and County Board members to ask questions of tribal members and Hard Rock

representatives regarding the proposed project and its benefits

More information about the project can be found at https://casino.hardrock.com/kenosha