Man Wanted on Michigan Murder Warrant Captured in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on an out of state warrant has been captured in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say John Powell was taken into custody last week in Waukegan. The 41-year-old was wanted on a homicide warrant out of North Kalamazoo, Michigan. Details on that homicide were not immediately available. Powell is currently in the Lake County Jail awaiting extradition to Michigan. He’s due in court for a hearing at the end of the month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-4-23)