Man Wanted in Kenosha County Arrested on Weapons Charges in Zion

(Zion, IL) A Zion man is facing charges, after being arrested with an alleged illegal weapon. Zion Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Saturday, and both occupants were asked to exit. That’s when officers noticed the passenger reaching for his waistband. A search was conducted and a gun with no serial number was found. 37-year-old Andrew Ayers was then arrested and hit with weapons charges, and a parole violation warrant for a previous weapons charge. He was also wanted on warrants in Kenosha County. Bond was set at 750-thousand-dollars…since the arrest was made before the final implementation of the Illinois Safe-T Act.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-19-23)