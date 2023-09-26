Man Survives Being Shot In Hunting Accident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Milwaukee man is expected to survive after he was shot in the neck during a hunting accident in Kenosha County.

It happened Friday at 4:30 PM in the New Munster Wildlife Area.

Reports indicate that a man accidentally shot himself with a .22 caliber while hunting.

The 45 year old was awake and communicating with first responders-albeit through an interpreter.

The injury was deemed non-life threatening however the man was flown to the hospital by Flight For Life.

Along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Fire departments from Twin Lakes and the town of Randall assisted.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue helped at the Flight For Life landing spot.