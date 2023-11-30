Man Struck by Vehicle in Kenosha, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man was airlifted to a Milwaukee area hospital after being struck by a vehicle. The incident took place just after 6 o’clock Wednesday night at 24th Avenue and Highway 50. Kenosha Police have not identified the victim, but said it was a 58-year-old man, and his injuries were considered life-threatening. Officials say no one else was injured, and that at this point there have been no criminal charges, nor citations issued. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)