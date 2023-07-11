Man Shot and Injured in Waukegan, Police Say Neither is Cooperating

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hospitalized after a weekend shooting in Waukegan. Officials say they discovered the two men on Sunday evening in a vehicle outside of Lake Behavioral Hospital. The victims originally told police they had accidentally shot themselves, but an investigation led authorities to believe the pair were shot at a birthday party nearby. Both victims were said to be uncooperative, and neither suffered life threatening wounds. The matter remains under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-11-23)