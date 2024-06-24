Man Sentenced For Child Sex Crimes

Kenosha, WI ( WLIP)—A Kenosha man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for sex crimes against a child.

67 year old David DeBerge, a former jail chaplain, substitute teacher, YMCA worker, and American Legion chaplain, was convicted in April of repeated felony sexual assault of a child and another related felony.

Judge Angelina Gabriele sentenced him to 30 years of confinement and 10 years of extended supervision, with an additional 10 years of confinement and 10 years of supervision to run concurrently.

DeBerg plans to appeal the verdict and did not make a statement during his sentencing.