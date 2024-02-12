Man Killed in Weekend Shooting Identified

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting.

20 year old Julian Flores was shot shortly before 6 PM Saturday in the 900 block of 42nd Street in Kenosha.

Police say that upon arrival first responders found Flores with multiple gunshot wounds.

Flores died of his injuries.

The Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating the case.

No immediate information on the shooter or a motive was revealed.

Investigators earlier said that they believed the shooting was targeted and there was no further immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities.