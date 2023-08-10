Man Jailed in Racine County After Search Warrant Turns up Drugs, Guns

(Racine, WI) A Milwaukee man is in the Racine County jail after being connected to an overdose death. Brandon Price was named as the possible dealer in the May 2021 death of a 26-year-old man. After a long investigation a search warrant was executed this week on Price’s apartment, and investigators say they found multiple drugs including fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine. Two guns were also recovered, and over 362-thousand-dollars in cash. The 37-year-old now faces charges including one count of delivery of heroin, two counts of delivery of fentanyl and three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Price is in the Racine County Jail on a 387-thousand-dollar cash bond.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)