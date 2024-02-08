Man Hospitalized After Incident Involving Pallets at Antioch Business

(Antioch, IL) OSHA is expected to investigate, after a man was injured while working in Antioch earlier this week. Fire officials say the incident took place late on Tuesday morning at a business along McMillen Road. Authorities say several pallets were being moved by a forklift, when they toppled onto a worker. The man had to be carefully extracted from the situation, then was taken to Advocate Condell where he has since been stabilized. No further information on the matter has been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-8-24)