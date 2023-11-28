Man Gets Jail, Periodic Imprisonment for 2021 Crash That Killed Wisconsin Man

(Fox Lake, IL) A man from the southwest Chicago suburbs has avoided a long prison term in connection with a fatal crash in Fox Lake over two years ago. John Buckley of Plainfield was charged with DUI and reckless homicide in connection with a 5-vehicle crash back in June of 2021 that left a 72-year-old Wisconsin man dead. During a recent bench trial, Buckley was found guilty on one count of aggravated DUI causing death. The judge sentenced the 60-year-old to 120 days in jail, followed by a year and a half of periodic imprisonment, and two years of probation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-28-23)