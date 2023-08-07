Man Faces Extradition in Salem Lakes Burning Incident

(Chicago, IL) A man is due in a Cook County courtroom today, after his capture for an incident in Kenosha County. Myron Bowie stands accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in the Salem Lakes area back on July 30th. He then fled, and a manhunt ensued. Bowie was captured in Chicago and was booked into the Cook County jail on Saturday, where he is being held without bond. Once extradited to Kenosha County, the 36-year-old is expected to face multiple felony charges. The 33-year-old victim is still hospitalized with severe burns, but is expected to survive.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-7-23)