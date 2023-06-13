Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Neighbor

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man is charged with making threats with a weapon against his neighbor.

It happened last Thursday when 40 year old John Harbecke allegedly held a gun to the man’s face when inside their home.

The man told deputies that Harbecke threatened to kill him.

Harbecke was arrested and is charged with recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as drug charges.

Authorities found marijuana and a pistol missing its serial numbers.

Harbecke is being held on $15,000 cash bond and is due in court next month.