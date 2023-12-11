Man Charged in November Homicide

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man has been charged with homicide in the November death of a man in his Somers apartment.

29 year old Anthony Kanabay of Salem is charged with the death of Dustin Hogan on November 6th.

According to the criminal complaint the two men fought inside Hogan’s apartment which is above the Somers House Tavern.

Authorities allege that Kanabay caused the injuries that led to Hogan’s death.

When investigators arrived at the apartment they discovered the 23 year old not conscious with abnormal breathing.

The medical report indicated he suffered blunt force injuries and a brain bleed.

He never regained consciousness.

Blood stains were reportedly found around the apartment.

Kanabay is charged with felony murder and three counts of bail jumping.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court later this week.