Man Charged For Allegedly Shooting Woman in the Leg

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed against a Kenosha man who allegedly shot a woman in the leg.

32 year old Deshalon Hill reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting the woman in the leg following an argument Tuesday in the 4900block of 42nd Avenue.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

She reportedly told authorities that Hill attempted to intimidate her with the weapon before it went off. Hill faces multiple charges including reckless endangering safety and intoxicated use of a firearm.