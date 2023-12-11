Man Charged After Video of Alleged Sexual Assault of a Child Surfaces

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 33 year old Salem man is in trouble with the law after allegedly being found on video sexually assaulting a child.

Homeland Security reported their find to local law enforcement who arrested Stephan Kaye.

He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

The criminal complaint alleged that Kaye admitted to being the one in the video when he was questioned last week.

He’s being held on a $200,000 bond and will make his next court appearance on Friday.