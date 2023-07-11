Man Charged After High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man has been charged in Kenosha County Court with attempting to elude officers during a weekend high speed chase.

It happened just before 1 AM Saturday when police attempted to pull over a car reportedly driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone westbound on 52nd Street.

By the time the chase concluded near the Somers Walmart the chase had well exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Once the chase ended police arrested the alleged driver-22 year old Christobal Romero.

Officers say they detected the smell of marijuana and found glass pipes in the car.

Romero is charged with felony fleeing and multiple misdemeanors. He is in custody on a $15,000 bond.