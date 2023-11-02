Man Charged After Child Injured in Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Silver Lake man faces felony charges after his young child was severely injured in a motorized mini bike accident.

Andrew A. Scott is charged with neglecting a child causing bodily harm and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The charges follow an incident on Oct. 17, where Scott’s child suffered severe injuries from a mini bike crash.

The child was found with extensive cuts, road rash, a blown eye socket, and a fractured arm.

Scott, who allegedly admitted to using cocaine days prior and receiving morphine at the hospital, reportedly gave inconsistent accounts of the incident to investigators.

The damaged bike was also examined by deputies.

His initial court appearance is set for Nov. 29.