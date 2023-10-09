Man Arrested in Round Lake Beach After Alleged Battery, Striking K9 Dax

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man is facing multiple charges, after he allegedly battered a family member, and hit a police K9. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were contacted on Saturday after a man had reportedly beaten a female family member that he lived with in Round Lake Beach. The woman, a 39-year-old, suffered multiple injuries and had to be hospitalized. The suspect, identified as Sanjuan Reyes, was successfully tracked by Sheriff’s K9 Dax, but refused to give himself up…so Dax bit the suspect only to be struck by the 36-year-old. Reyes was eventually subdued and faces multiple charges including aggravated domestic battery and striking a police animal.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-9-23)