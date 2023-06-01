Man Arrested For Allegedly Battering Woman in Car

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A chance discovery by a law enforcement officer led to the discovery of a battered woman.

Oak Creek police spotted a car outside a motel on Saturday which had plates that did not match its registration.

After connecting the car to a person staying at the motel, police arrested 24 year old Mensah Bonman Jr.

However inside the motel police discovered an injured woman who told authorities that the suspect beat her in the vehicle while driving through Kenosha County.

That woman was said to have suffered from severe bruising to her right eye which had swollen shut.

Bonman is charged in Kenosha County Court with felony substantial battery and recklessly endangering safety.

He’s in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.