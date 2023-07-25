Man Arrested After Standoff With Police

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A man was arrested last night after an hours-long standoff in Kenosha’s Columbus Park neighborhood.

It started just after 6 PM at a home in the 2100block of 54th Street.

It’s unclear what charges against the suspect led police to the home.

During the standoff 22nd Avenue was shut down between 55th and 53rd Streets, however the roadway has since reopened.

The standoff ended peacefully around 10 PM although officers remained on scene late into the night.

No further details were released.