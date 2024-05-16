Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit of Jesse Chapa began at 2:01 a.m. when deputies tried to stop Chapa’s vehicle.

Chapa reportedly sped south on Green Bay Road into Illinois, reaching speeds over 100 mph and turning off his lights to evade police.

The chase was called off, but Zion Police later stopped the vehicle and detained Chapa.

He reportedly refused to speak, but the passenger is said to have confirmed Chapa was aware of the police pursuit.

Chapa was taken into custody by Zion Police and remains held under a temporary felony warrant.