Man Arrested After Police Chase That Reached More Than 100 MPH

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Winthrop Harbor man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie after leading police on a high speed chase.

24-year-old Richard Hazard was allegedly reaching speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour as he weaved in and out of traffic on a chase that started near Green Bay and Springbrook Roads around 5 PM Tuesday.

It finally ended on 80th Avenue near Highway 165.

Once Hazard stopped the motorcycle police reportedly found that the plates on the bike didn’t match its registration.

The registration itself was expired and there was no proof of insurance on the motorcycle.

Hazard was arrested and is charged with felony eluding an officer and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.