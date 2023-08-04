Man Accused Of Setting Woman on Fire In Custody

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man accused and charged with setting his girlfriend on fire in her Salem Lakes home has reportedly been arrested.

36 year old Myron Faith Bowie was taken into custody in Chicago.

He is now in jail and awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bowie was arrested in the Chicago Heights area without incident.

Bowie allegedly threw alcohol on the woman while she was in bed following an argument early Sunday.

He then set her ablaze.

Bowie fled and a multi-state effort to find ensued.

A warrant for his arrest was officially filed when he was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide.

The woman remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Bowie’s extradition hearing will be in Cook County.