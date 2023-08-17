Man Accused of Setting Woman on Fire in Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Chicago man accused of setting a Kenosha County woman on fire made his first court appearance this week.

Myron Bowie was arrested in Chicago this month in connection with the July 30th incident.

Bowie allegedly threw alcohol on the woman before lighting her aflame following an early morning argument in the woman’s home with her young children present.

Bowie was extradited back to Wisconsin.

He was officially charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as a domestic abuser.

Bowie pleaded not guilty and is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

He’s due in court next month.