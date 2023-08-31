Man Accused of Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 2 in Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man accused of driving drunk when he crashed a truck into a building killing two people was in court again Wednesday.

21 year old Ajay Pierangeli is charged with two counts of homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle as well as a count of causing injury by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and OWI causing injury.

The case was bound over for trial and a pre-trial hearing is set for October 27th.

His $500,000 cash bond was continued.

Pierangeli remains in jail.

The July 28th crash killed 22 year old Dylan Zamora and 21 year old Jenna Barrette.

Pierangeli and another person were injured in the crash.

A fifth person was not seriously hurt.