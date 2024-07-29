Major Structure Fire in Pleasant Prairie Extinguished with Mutual Aid; One Minor Injury Reported
julio 29, 2024 6:35AM CDT
Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)—A structure fire occurred in Pleasant Prairie Sunday morning, requiring a defensive attack due to structural instability.
The fire, reported at 07:07 AM, was extinguished by 10:30 AM, with multiple agencies assisting and only one minor injury reported.
The cause is under investigation, and the affected family is being aided by the Wagner Family Fire Fund.