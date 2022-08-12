Lower Demand Continues to Lead to Lower Price at the Pump

(Chicago, IL) The high cost for gas has led to lower demand, and as a result, prices at the pump continue to fall. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.33, which is down from last week, but remains the highest in the Midwest and 34-cents above the national average. Lake County remains a bit higher at $4.38. North of the border in Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas stands at $3.66, which is 33-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in one penny higher at $3.67.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-12-22)