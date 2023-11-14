Listen: Kenosha Police Chief Patton Gives Update on Investigation Into Controversial Arrests

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The outside investigative report of a controversial police interaction with two suspects inside the Kenosha Applebee’s could come as soon as this or next week.

That’s according to Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the interaction between the officers and Jermelle English Jr. and Shanya Boyd went viral because of a partial video released on-line.

Chief Patton says he wasn’t legally required to bring in the outside investigation but he still felt it was necessary.

The chief also says that one of the curious and complicating factors in the investigation is the disappearance of restaurant surveillance video of the incident.

English and Boyd were later charged in connection with the incident for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the officers as they investigated a hit and run crash that happened nearby.

You can listen to the full interview with Chief Patton here.