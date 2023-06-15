Listen: Kenosha Police Chief on WLIP Talking About Recent Shootings, Violent Crime and More

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the fatal shooting of a 19 year old in Kenosha Tuesday night.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton told WLIP that the fatal shooting of the teen happened in a church parking lot on 60th Street near 20th Avenue.

Several weapons were fired in the incident that besides the fatality left at least two others injured.

Police were alerted to the shooting when the injured parties arrived at area hospitals around 10 PM.

Patton says investigators are still seeking witnesses as to what led up to the shots being fired.

The chief also confirmed that all the people involved were from Kenosha.

Police do not believe that this shooting is connected to the one that left multiple people injured over the weekend.

The shooting death marks just the second homicide in Kenosha this year.

Chief Patton says that shows progress is being made on violent crime, but that law enforcement and the community cannot become complacent.

The chief suggested his department will release a year report that records crime statistics and yearly training of officers.