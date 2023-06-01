Listen: Alderman Bogdala Announces Run For Kenosha Mayor

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The first person who wants to be the next mayor of Kenosha has made his candidacy official.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that he wants to be the next mayor to keep the city’s positive momentum going.

He also says that he will have three primary goals if elected, including public safety and bringing Kenosha’s technology into the 21st century.

Bogdala says that the city also must invest in each neighborhood.

Bogdala’s announcement comes a week after current mayor John Antaramian announced that he would not seek another term.

Listen to the full interview here