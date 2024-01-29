“Life Threatening” Injuries for One Person, Three Others Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

(Kenosha, WI) One person was severely injured after a two vehicle crash that happened yesterday. Authorities were called to the crash around 4 PM near the intersection of Highways 45 and 50. Scanner reports indicated that one person involved sustained possible life-threatening injuries. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that Flight For Life was called to the scene. Three other people were thought to be in the two vehicles and sustained minor injuries. Highway 50 was closed in the hours after the crash as investigators did their work. The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is involved in the investigation.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-29-24)