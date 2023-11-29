Lawsuit Over Impeachment Meetings on Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Dismissed

(Madison, WI) A judge has dismissed a liberal watchdog group’s claims that a panel researching the possible impeachment of a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice violated open meeting laws. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asked three former Supreme Court justices to advise on whether he should pursue impeaching current Justice Janet Protasiewicz. The group American Oversight filed a lawsuit alleging the panel worked in secret, and was seeking records from Vos and the former justices. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington dismissed the group’s claims on Tuesday.

Associated Press (11-29-23)