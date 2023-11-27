Lawsuit Filed Over Wisconsin’s New Wolf Management Plan

(Madison, WI) Animal welfare advocates are suing to stop Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan. They say the state violated open meeting laws while drafting the proposal and accuse wildlife officials of disregarding pro-wolf comments. The Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance filed the action in Dane County. They allege that members of the Department of Natural Resources improperly attended three meetings to discuss the plan with hunting advocates after the public comment period ended. The plaintiffs also say the department disregarded comments from wolf researchers.

Associated Press (11-27-23)