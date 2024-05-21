Lawsuit Filed Against Former KUSD Teacher & District

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The parents of a student involved in an alleged grooming relationship with former Kenosha teacher Christian Enwright have filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against Enwright and the Kenosha Unified School District.

Enwright was fired two weeks ago for his reportedly inappropriate relationship with the student.

Prosecutors have charged him with 22 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly communicating with a 14-year-old student via Snapchat.

Enwright has pleaded not guilty and posted a $5,000 cash bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next month.