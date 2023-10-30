Large “Unruly” Party in Antioch Leads to Weapons Arrest

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are expected to release more information today, after another large party was broken up and spilled into a neighborhood. The incident took place on Saturday night, and reportedly involved over 300 people. Officials say multiple neighboring police departments responded to help contain the issue. One person, a 23-year-old male, was taken into custody on felony weapons charges. A similar situation took place last week Sunday in the Round Lake area. Two people were arrested in that case for allegedly attacking responding law enforcement officials.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-30-23)