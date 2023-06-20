Lane Closures This Week on Green Bay Road; Highway 165

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More traffic headaches are on the way for motorists who use Green Bay Road between Highways S and 50.

Crews will be doing diamond grinding operations causing the highway to be down to a single lane during overnight hours.

Some closures will also happen during peak travel hours.

Separately flagging operations on Highway 165 between Old Green Bay Road and Cooper Road is set for today.

That will allow for crews to work on that stretch of road before it becomes the detour while Sheridan Road is repaved between 91st Street and the Stateline set to begin this month.