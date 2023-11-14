Lake County Woman Attacked and Robbed in Front of Child

(Waukegan, IL) Police are looking for suspects in a weekend robbery in Waukegan. Officials say a woman was putting her child into a vehicle Saturday evening when she was approached by two males, who threw her to the ground and kicked her, before stealing personal items and fleeing. One of the suspects may have been armed with a gun. The victim was not seriously hurt, and her child was unharmed. No arrests have been announced, and no suspect descriptions are available.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-14-23)