Lake County Men Charged After Drug Investigation In Another Illinois County

(Naperville, IL) Two area men are in trouble for alleged criminal activity in DuPage County. Officials say Aaron Koonce of Wauconda, and Kenny Navarrete of Island Lake were recently arrested after a traffic stop in Naperville that turned up drugs and a loaded handgun. Koonce was hit with charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession. Navarrette was hit with armed violence and possession of a controlled substance. The 24 and 29-year-old are due in court this coming Monday. Another Wauconda resident was arrested during the same incident for misdemeanor traffic charges…he was not identified by police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-25-24)