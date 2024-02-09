Lake County Man Dies in Workplace Accident in South Suburban Illinois
(Homewood, IL) A Lake County man died after a construction accident at a south suburban High School. Cook County Medical Examiners say Ronald Simonson died just before noon on Wednesday as he was performing work on a new science building at the Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Officials say the 63-year-old Vernon Hills man suffered a severe neck injury from some variety of motorized saw. An OSHA investigation into the matter is underway.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)