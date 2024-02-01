Lake County Law Enforcement Leaders Show Concern Over Proposed Traffic Stop Bill in Illinois

(Waukegan, IL) Some Lake County leaders have weighed in on a bill filed this week in Springfield, that would curb police officers’ abilities to make traffic stops. The bill proposed by Chicago Democrat Justin Slaughter would not allow vehicles to be pulled over for most speeding infractions, nor license plate and registration problems, improper lane usage and more. The bill would also not allow evidence of other crimes found during traffic stops to be admissible in court. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said he has serious concerns with the bill, saying traffic safety is a top priority of area law enforcement and often leads to the discovery of far more serious crimes. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart says he does not like the bill in its current form.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-1-24)