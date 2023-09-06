Lake Co. Man Faces Felonies in Connection With String of Business Break-Ins

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Beach Park man faces several felonies among other charges in a series of burglaries in Kenosha County.

The break-ins date to between August 23rd and last week at several area businesses in which everything from medical supplies, merchandise, and cash were reported stolen.

A description of at least one of the suspects involved was determined from surveillance footage from one of the burgled businesses.

On Monday Kenosha Police reported that suspects matching those descriptions were stopped near 30th Avenue and 60th Street.

23 year old Kenneth Beauchamp and the woman he was with were arrested.

She was identified as Noriela Garcia who allegedly admitted to investigators that the two would drive or bike from Beach Park to Kenosha to commit the crimes.

Beauchamp is being held on 25,000 dollars cash bail and is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.