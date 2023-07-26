KUSD’s ESC TO Bear Former Superintendent Hosmanek’s Name

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified’s Educational Support Center will now bear the name of the man who made its existence possible.

The KUSD board voted this week to rename the district’s central hub on 52nd Street to the “John J. Hosmanek Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center.”

Kris Keckler, the district’s Chief Information Officer, told the board that it was Hosmanek’s efforts as KUSD Superintendent that brought the various resources and services of the district into one central location.

The request to add the late Hosmanek’s name to the ESC came from former KUSD administrator Richard Regner and a naming committee was formed per district policy.

Their vote to put Hosmanek’s name on the ESC in some form was unanimous.